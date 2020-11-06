School holidays extended for 9 days on the occasion of Diwali, Maharashtra will soon announce the opening of schools

Mumbai: Classes of tenth and twelfth can be started directly after Diwali in Maharashtra i.e. after 20 November. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has indicated this. Please tell that for the first Diwali festival, a holiday was given for 5 days i.e. from 12 November to 16 November. But Varsha Gaikwad has now released a new schedule. Also Read – Ayodhya Deep Utsav 2020: Diwali festival will be celebrated in Ayodhya this year, six lakh lamps will be lit at 24 ghats

The new holiday schedule has been announced by the minister. Now the state government holidays in Maharashtra have been extended for 9 days. That is, on the occasion of Diwali in schools of Maharashtra, there will now be a holiday from November 7 to November 20. This has been done at the request of students and teachers. Please tell that during this time online studies will also be closed.

Varsha Gaikwad says that it is absolutely impossible to take the exam before the month of May. In such a situation, the academic session of the students should not be wasted, so the decision to open the schools by November 23 can be taken. Let us know that the schools were completely closed after 22 March in the country. At the same time, due to Corona being the most influential in Maharashtra, discussions have started now about the opening of schools there.