School open from monday: schools in this state will open from monday, option to study online

Schools to open in Andhra Pradesh: In Andhra Pradesh, the state government has given permission to reopen schools for students from class 9th to class 12th from Monday. Along with this, students have the option of coming to school in person or attending online classes. An official said, "Schools will resume from Monday. Students of 9th to 12th class can come to regular classes or join classes online as per their wish.

In Unlock 4.0, the central government has allowed schools to resume classes 9th and above from Monday. Although students have to come to classes in person or join online, parents have to give their consent in writing for their decision.

Meanwhile, students, teachers and schools have been instructed to strictly follow all the Corona guidelines for conducting classes in a safe environment. Please tell that schools were closed since 22 March due to Corona virus. Schools were closed for the last 6 months. Because of this, all educational institutions are closed. However, only children of 9th and 12th classes will get the option of going to school.