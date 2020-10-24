School opening in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal said – schools will not open in Delhi yet

School opening Latest Updates: Schools in National Capital are closed till 31 October. In the meantime, the chances of school opening in Delhi are rarely seen. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself said on Saturday that schools will not open in Delhi yet. It is clear that regular classes will not be held in Delhi schools. Also Read – BJP state president seen showering flowers on MLA supporting the accused in Ballia case

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that, "Being a parent, they understand the seriousness of the situation. At this time it will not be appropriate to take any risk regarding the health of the children. " Kejriwal told reporters during a program, "The schools are not opening yet again."

The government had earlier announced that schools would be closed until 31 October in view of the COVID-19 epidemic. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia had said, "All schools in Delhi will remain closed till October 31 due to Corona." Significantly, when the Center announced a nationwide lockdown as part of measures to stop the spread of the corona virus, universities and schools across the country were closed from March 16. Countrywide lockout was done on 25 March. However, according to the "unlock" phase guidelines, states are now free to reopen schools in phases.

Earlier, schools were allowed to call students from class 9 to 12 on voluntary basis from 21 September. However, the Delhi government decided to the contrary.

Earlier, the All India Parents Association has demanded from the Delhi government that this entire current session should be declared zero academic year. Parents of 2500 students studying in various schools of Delhi have sent an email to the Delhi government demanding that the school not be opened. These parents say that until the corona vaccine arrives, schools should be opened until at least 10 days in case of new corona cases.