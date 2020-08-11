School Opening latest news: Examinations will start and classes will start, this big decision on opening of school in parliamentary committee meeting

School Opening latest news: Schools and colleges and educational institutes which have been closed since March due to Kovid-19 will be reopened soon. The government has indicated this. On Monday, a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee of the Ministry of Education was held to open schools and colleges and to conduct the examinations again. It was denied in the meeting that 2020-2021 will not be a zero education year, although no decision has been taken as to when school colleges will start again. Currently, online classes of classes four and above will be run as before. Also Read – Decision not to open school yet, MPs said – It is not possible to give laptops and mobiles to all students, radio should be given to the needy

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Education chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe discussed the situation of education and students amidst the coronovirus epidemic. The meeting was attended by the Secretary of School Education and Higher Education, President of UGC, top officials of AICTE and CBSE. In this meeting, along with the reopening of schools, the issue of conducting pending examinations was discussed in detail. Also Read – UNLOCK3.0 Gyms opened in Tamil Nadu today after central government guidelines

Due to lack of proper arrangements, online classes are also not being conducted properly. On this, the MPs said that mobiles and laptops cannot be provided to all students, so it is considered to give radis to the needy students. This can be an effective step and it can be implemented in the village very easily. Senior officials of the Ministry of Education said that 2020 will not be a year of zero education, students will be provided education. Currently, the examinations will be for higher education only. ” Also Read – Schools will be closed for the time being, opinions of parents will be taken; Education Minister said – will take decision as per guidelines of Home Ministry

Please tell that till 31 August, schools and colleges are banned due to coronavirus in the whole country, but it is being hoped that now from the first week of September, schools will start once again in the country. Unlock 4.0 is starting in the country since 31 August and if sources are to be believed, the government may take a decision on opening school college from September 1. It will depend on the state government, what rules it decides to open schools.