School Reopen In Delhi: Delhi Government Announces- All schools will be closed till 31 October

School Reopen in Delhi: Delhi government has announced that all schools in Delhi will be closed till 31 October. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has given this information and said that all schools in Delhi will be closed for students till October 31, 2020. Let us tell you that the central government has been allowed to open all schools from October 15. After this, there were speculations that Kejriwal government could also open Delhi schools. But this has not happened.

Already, the Arvind Kejriwal government, in an order issued on 18 September, had asked to keep the school closed till 5 October. Now the work of extending this ban till October 31 has been done by the Delhi government. Talking to news agency ANI, Sisodia said that the decision to keep the school closed in Delhi will continue. Instructions have been given to keep all schools closed till 31 October.

Earlier on September 4, the Delhi government issued an order to open the school. In this order, it was said that all schools are closed till 30 September. Students from class 9 to 12 outside the Containment Zone are allowed to visit their school premises and seek guidance from their teachers. But this permission is absolutely on their willingness, that is, if they want to go, then go only, there is no pressure on them to go to school.

The order issued by the Delhi government is effective from September 21, but the children have to take permission from their parents to follow this order. According to the guideline, parents will have to give permission in writing to send the children to school. Children who want to go to their school after September 21, will have to follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.