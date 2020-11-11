School Reopen in Gujarat: Schools and colleges will open in this state from this month, students will be ready, these rules will be

School-College Reopen in Gujarat From 23rd November: School colleges, which have been closed for the last several months due to the corona virus epidemic, are going to reopen. Gujarat government has decided to reopen higher and higher secondary schools and colleges in the state from 23 November. Education will start again in educational institutions following the corona virus rules. Also Read – OMG! Researchers were surprised to see, being ‘dirty’ made the immunity of Indians strong

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, "In a cabinet meeting chaired by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, it was decided to reopen the state schools and colleges (Gujarat School Reopening News). Earlier I had discussed this with the officials of my department, education experts, academics and other stakeholders."

The Education Minister said, "The cabinet decided that from November 23, all higher and higher secondary schools, colleges and universities have been allowed to open, in which it is mandatory to strictly follow the standard operating protocol issued by the central government." Children will come wearing masks and will follow the education of social distancing.