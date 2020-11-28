School Reopen in Haryana latest news: Haryana Government’s big decision, 10 days more schools will be closed in the state

School Reopen in Haryana latest news: State Health Minister Anil Vij said on Saturday that schools in Haryana will remain closed for 10 more days. The state government had earlier decided to keep the schools closed till November 30 in view of the COVID19 situation. Also Read – Kisan Andolan Punjab Haryana Today: Despite permission to protest in Burari, farmers stand on the Singhu border, police remove barricades

With the sudden spurt in coronovirus cases among students, the Haryana government on Friday ordered all government and private schools in the state to be closed by 30 November.

Corona of students was investigated in Haryana schools, in which more than 300 students were found to be corona infected. The schools were reopened on 2 November for students from Navami to XII.