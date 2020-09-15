School Reopen in Haryana: Students arrive after 165 days, there is such a provision

School Reopen News Update: Schools have been opened on a trial basis in Sonepat district of Haryana. After 165 days, students came to school on Monday. High school of Bajidpur Saboli village in Sonipat district was opened. Around 40 students also reached the school on Monday. The district administration has opened this school for two days on a trial basis. Also Read – School Reopening News: This primary school of UP was studying for the past 1 month, studies went viral and then …

The district administration says that all standard procedures were followed in the school. During this time, students were seated in the verandah so that social distancing could be followed. Also Read – Schools Reopen News Update: Schools will open in this big city from September 21, permission granted with conditions

According to the report of The Tribune newspaper, Chand Kishore, the headmaster of the school said that the students are divided into different colors on the opinion of the parents. Students will be called to school according to colors. Also Read – 10th and 12th classes will start on trial basis in two schools of Haryana, know what is the plan

According to the seating plan, the name of the students has been written and pasted on the bench. Masks have been provided to the students according to the colors. Not only this, the students have been asked to bring their food and water bottles from home. It is forbidden to share anything in school.

Not only this, students are also forbidden to talk to their peers. The teachers have been asked to go near the students’ bench and check the notebook.

The time of admission of boys and girls in the school has also been fixed so that there is no rush at one time.

Students’ shoes are being sanitized at the entry gate itself. Along with this, teachers are also checking the fever of students. Before the entry in the school, a fever check is being done by thermal scanner. Currently, only four subjects Mathematics, Science, English and Hindi classes are going on.