School Reopen in Unlock 5.0: Schools to open for all classes in Unlock 5.0! Learn what is the government’s plan, this is the biggest bottleneck

Schools can open in unlocked 5.0: Coronavirus cases are continuously increasing in the country. In such a situation, there has been a doubt about the opening of school college. Meanwhile, schools have been partially opened in many states of the country since September 21, but schools are still closed in most states. Along with state governments, parents of children are also unable to take any concrete decision about sending children to school during the Corona period. In most states, children are still dependent on online classes. Now it is expected that the government will set some rules in the Unlock 5.0 Key (School-Colleges Reopen in Unlock5) guideline to open the school college smoothly. Also Read – Private school cut name of this state education minister’s grand daughter for not paying fees, know the whole matter …

Let us tell you that at this time India is in the fourth phase of unlocking after Coronavirus Lockdown and for this the guideline has been released by the Central Government in August. In this guide line, it was said that opening of schools for students from 9th grade to 12th standard (Guideline for School Reopening). For this, the government had set some rules in which the government had clearly emphasized that no student will be forced to attend school in the Corona era. Also Read – Indian Railways / School Reopen News: With the start of school-trains, these major changes will be implemented in the country from today in Unlock 4.0

Along with this, it was also said that students who go to school to consult teachers will have to take permission from their parents by writing a note. Now as soon as October starts, the country will enter the fifth phase of unlock. The central government can issue a guideline regarding Unlock 5.0 within a couple of days. However, right now the rising cases of Corona are the biggest hurdle in the way of opening a school college and for this reason parents are also not looking in favor of opening the school. Also Read – School Reopen News: After five months, open school-colleges, students will sit like this

In the Unlock 5.0 guidelines, it is expected that the government can allow the school to open for all classes as before. However, some rules can be set for this. As of now, no information has been given by the government about the school college. For the last 6 months, studies have been badly affected due to Corona virus, so it is expected that the government can now allow the school to run again as before. It will be clear in the Unlock 5.0 guidelines only that children will be able to go to school from October 1 or wait for a few months again.

In the states where schools have been opened, classes have not been started as before. Students are reaching school for counseling only. Where private institutions have been opened, many types of rules have also been set. Private institutions in Lucknow, UP have decided to run the school in two shifts so that social distancing remains. The school administration is taking a lot of precaution. Two gates have also been opened instead of one for children to come. In a class, seating for only 20 students has been arranged. Children will not be able to share tiffin.