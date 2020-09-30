School Reopen in Unlock 5.0: Will all schools open in Unlock 5? What is the central government’s plan – guidelines today

School Reopen in Unlock 5: Unlock 5 is starting in the country from 1 October i.e. Thursday. During this time, the most curious among the people is about the opening of schools. A decision can be taken in the guidelines issued today by the Central Government. However, in view of the increasing case of Corona, the same situation remains skeptical about opening of schools and colleges. The government may take a decision to open schools with some new SOPs and its decision can be left to the states. Some states are in favor of opening of school (School Reopen News), while some are taking full precautions due to the growing case of Covid-19. Also Read – School Reopen in Unlock 5.0 News: Will schools open smoothly in Unlock 5.0? What is the preparation of the center and the argument of the states

Please tell that from September 21, partial schools have been opened in many states of the country (School Reopening News), but the school is still closed in most states. It is expected that the government will set some rules in Unlock 5.0’s (School-Colleges Reopen in Unlock5) guidelines to open school-college, as the school-college has been closed for the past 6 months. Also Read – Unlock-5: Schools will not open in this state yet, the education minister has given this big reason, know what

Schools have started on voluntary basis for students from 9th to 12th class from 21 September. If the experts are to be believed, it is likely to continue the same in the next month. In view of the increasing case of Corona, primary classes are expected to remain closed next month. This can be continued only through online mode. In Unlock 5 Guidelines, however, upper class children can be allowed for all classes as before. Many states have opened schools, while many have kept it closed as a precaution. On the other hand, universities and colleges have started entrance examinations and the new academic year can start through online classes. Also Read – Unlock 5.0: School-Colleges … Cinemas … Tourism, learn from October 1 in Unlock 5 – What discounts can the government give

What is the plea of ​​the states…

Delhi School Reopen News

There was talk of opening of school in Delhi from September 21, but the Kejriwal government has decided to keep the school closed till October 5, amending its decision. This order of closure will continue to be applicable to the private and schools affiliated to the corporation, NDMC, Delhi Cantt, including the state government and then it will be decided to open the school here only after 5 October.

Kerala School Reopen News

In Kerala too, due to increasing cases of corona, a decision has been taken not to open the school till October. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that schools and colleges cannot be opened in September or October in the state due to rising cases of corona.

Punjab School Reopen News

In Punjab too, schools, colleges and coaching centers will not be opened in view of the increasing cases of corona. The government does not want to take the risk of calling children and schools here. That is why it has been decided to keep all educational institutions in the state closed. The decision will be taken only after looking at the situation ahead.

Uttrakhand School Reopen News

In Uttarakhand too, there was preparation for opening the school from 21st September itself, but due to the growing case of Corona, the parents and teachers are not in favor of opening the school. In such a situation, the state government has given instructions to keep the schools closed till 30 September. A decision will be taken after looking at the situation in Corona.

Uttar Pradesh School Reopen News

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Secondary Education Aradhana Shukla said that schools will not be opened yet. The school will be considered open only when the corona infection is corrected. Only after reviewing the cases of Corona, a decision will be taken to open schools and colleges again. On the other hand, in Prayagraj district, parents of 80 percent of the students studying in one thousand secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh Board (UP Board) are not ready to send their children to school amid the Kovid-19 epidemic. This has been revealed in a survey.

Karnatka School Reopen News

The state education minister has said that no decision has been taken yet to reopen the schools. He told that at present the government has no such plan. We are taking the opinion of MLAs, MPs and concerned people. We will also discuss with education experts and institutes. It will be decided only after this.

Tripura School Reopen News

All government and aided schools in Tripura will reopen from 5 October (School Reopen from 5 October) which were closed since March due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. The decision was taken at a meeting of a high-power committee of the Education Department at the Civil Secretariat, which was attended by the Vice Chancellors of Tripura University (Central) and Maharaja Bir Bikram University and officials of the departments of Primary and Higher Education.

Bihar School Reopen News

Schools have been opened in Bihar from September 28 after about six months. To seek guidance from teachers in various subjects, students will be able to come to school only with permission from parents. Under this decision of the government, children will have to come to school only two days a week. During this time 50% teaching and non-teaching staff will also come to school. This order of the government will be applicable to both private and government schools.