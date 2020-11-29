School Reopen in West Bengal Latest Update: When will colleges, universities open in West Bengal? Education Minister gave a big statement

School Reopen in West Bengal Latest Update: West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday said that there are no plans to start classes immediately in colleges and universities across the state (Collage Reopen in West Bengal). After online meeting with the Vice Chancellors of the state universities, the Minister said that at present the campus cannot be opened for the students due to the epidemic. Also Read – School Reopen in Haryana latest news: Haryana government’s big decision, 10 days more schools will be closed in the state

Chatterjee said, "Classes will continue to be conducted online. After listening to the opinion of the Vice Chancellors, the Department of Higher Education is of the view that classes cannot be organized in the campus under the present circumstances as the outbreak of the epidemic continues. " The Minister said that higher educational institutions can extend the admission process by 15 days at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. He said that undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be reduced in consultation with the authorities of the university concerned.

Chatterjee said that if the situation is not good, then the first semester can also be conducted online. The government had earlier said in October that it was considering starting campus activities in various government higher educational institutions from December 1 on the basis of the epidemic situation.

