School Reopen Laltest Update: Schools have opened in many states, know the guidelines before sending children

School Reopen Laltest Update: Schools closed in March 2020 due to Corona epidemic are now being reopened. Many states have announced the opening of schools under the guidelines, while some states have decided to keep the schools closed until the vaccine arrives. Where schools were opened in December in the midst of Corona crisis in Jharkhand (jharkhand). At the same time, schools are opening again in Bihar (bihar) from January 4. Also Read – School Reopen Latest Update: Schools are opening from January 4, know which states have ordered ..

In Karnataka and Kerala on the first day of the new year, schools resumed 10th and 12th grades, while in Assam, schools were opened for children from classes one to five. Also Read – School Reopen Date: Schools, colleges will open in the new year in this state … Learn what is the latest update …

After almost ten months in Karnataka, Kerala and Assam on the first day of the new year, Friday, the reopening of schools has been done in these states following the guidelines of Kovid-19. By the way, the attendance of the children was less on the first day but the children said that it is good to come to school. Some children said that online classes were fine, but after coming to school, studies will be regular as before. Also Read – School reopening News: Classes of all classes will start in the new year in this state, know what the Education Minister said…

Schools and Pre University Colleges (PUCs) in Karnataka were opened to students with safety rules related to Kovid-19. Classes for students of 10th and 12th (Pre University College) started from Friday. Students of both these classes will take the board examination.

Know the guidelines before sending children to school…

The Central Government has issued a consultation that only 50 percent of the students should be allowed in educational institutions.

Attendance of students is also not compulsory and they can choose to continue the online class.

Students will reach school with a consent letter from their parents.

Wearing masks, thermal screening, hand washing and physical distance have been made mandatory in schools.

Students will sit inside classes following the rules of social distance.

Explain that universities and schools across the country were closed in mid-March, when the central government announced the closure of educational institutions across the country as part of measures to prevent the spread of corona virus infection. After that, a nationwide lockdown was implemented on 25 March. The government started gradually reducing restrictions under ‘unlock’ from 8 June.

There is also some opposition in the state over the opening of schools and PUCs amid the epidemic, while many more, including the education minister, believe that opening of schools and colleges with security measures became necessary especially in rural areas as online education Most of them are absent, due to which their wages have also come up.

Schools will remain closed in West Bengal. Education Minister Partha Chatterjee gave this information and said that the examinations of Secondary (10th Board) and Higher Secondary (12th Board) will be held in June.

At the same time, Kejriwal government in Delhi has said to keep schools closed till the vaccine arrives.