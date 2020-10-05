School Reopen Latest News: State can open schools anytime from October 15, Ministry of Education has issued special guidelines

School Reopen Latest News: Various states are free to decide to open schools after 15 October, given the current situation. In view of this, the Ministry of Education has prepared an SOP for the opening of schools. The first part of SOP is about health, cleanliness and safety. In the second part, emphasis has been given to teaching and learning keeping in mind the social distancing. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, “I hope that the states will follow this SOP well. No student will be forcefully called to school. ” Also Read – Unlock 5.0 School Reopen: Yogi government’s decision, schools and colleges to be opened in UP from October 15

The Ministry of Education issued the SOP saying, "Before opening the schools, every part of the school has to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Hand washing and disinfection. Emphasis has also been laid on making arrangements for children's seating plans, safe transport plans, large time span between classes, all arrangements for security at entry and exit points, safe living in hostels. "

In SOP, it has been said to maintain six feet of social distancing. Everyone will always have to wear masks in areas associated with class, laboratory and sports-cool. It has also been asked to wash hands frequently and observe respiratory etiquette. According to the SOP, children will not be able to go to school without the written permission of their relatives. According to the Unlock 5 guideline, the SOP also includes the matter of flexibility in attendance. If students want, they can opt for online class instead of going to school.

Regarding preparing the midday meal and serving it, there have been talk related to precautions in the SOP. In its second part, emphasis has been given to reading and teaching and evaluating the results of learning from studies. Schools have been asked to follow the alternative academic calendar of NCERT. During the evaluation, emphasis has been laid on adopting different formats for learning based assessment instead of pen, paper test.

No evaluation will be allowed immediately after 2 to three weeks after the school opens. It has also been asked to promote online education. Guidelines related to mental health of students have also been given in SOP, mentioning surrender.

The Union Ministry of Education said, “It also mentions the role and responsibilities of education departments, heads of schools, teachers and family members of states and union territories. A check list for safe environment in the school has also been included in the SOP based on UNICEF guidelines to prevent the spread of corona virus. ” Significantly, in view of the present situation of Corona, the Kejriwal government in Delhi has decided to keep all schools closed till 31 October.

(Input IANS)