School reopen latest news: Will the schools be opened or closed in December? Learn the answer to every question

The Central Government may have given permission to open schools in a phased manner, but the final decision was left to the states. Some states had decided not to open a school. In Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, schools have opened in recent times, while Haryana and Uttarakhand have closed schools after opening.

There is a danger of spreading corona, in which case the state governments do not want to take any risk. The school management is also in favor of not inviting the children. The Delhi government has indicated that schools can be kept closed till the vaccine arrives. Most states are keeping schools closed even in view of Corona's risk in winter. There are only a few areas of the country where schools are currently opening.

Know where schools opened, where not yet opened

Maharashtra has opened schools since this week, although the schools under BMC will remain closed till December 31, besides schools in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Assam. In Assam, only 6 to 12 grade schools are open, while in the rest of the class 9 to 12, class 8 or less students are being given online classes, in Goa, class 10 and 12 schools are open, Uttarakhand has The children of these two classes have also been called to school.

Several states of the country including Delhi, West Bengal have kept schools closed. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has said that the school is unlikely to open till the arrival of the Corona vaccine. In Karnataka too, schools have been closed till 31 December. Schools are also closed in Rajasthan, night curfew has been imposed in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal, Punjab and Rajasthan.