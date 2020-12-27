School Reopen Latest Update: Schools are opening from January 4, know which states have ordered

School Reopen Latest Update: Schools across the country were closed due to Corona infection. At the same time some states had opened schools with starting classes from class 9 to 12, but some states are not in favor of opening the school. At the same time from January 4, in some states there is a preparation to start classes from class 6 to 12. In many states including Bihar and Jharkhand, it has been decided to open schools, while the Delhi government is not in favor of opening the school until the corona vaccine comes. Also Read – School Reopening In Maharashtra: Schools from 9th to 12th will start on this date, know what is the new order ….

In which state will the schools be opened since…. Also Read – Bihar School Reopening Date: Big decision of Bihar government, all schools and coaching institutes to open from January 4

Bihar government (Bihar government) has issued an order to open government schools and coaching centers. According to the order, from 4 January 2021, all government schools and coaching centers across the state will be opened. But it will be mandatory to strictly follow the guidelines of Corona. Also Read – All School Closed Till December 31: BMC takes big decision, all schools will remain closed till 31 December

– Big news is coming about the opening of schools in Rajasthan. According to the media report, from January 4, the government is preparing to open schools from class 6 to 12th.

-Maharashtra (Maharashtra) schools will be reopened for students from 9th to 12th standard from January 4. More and more cities of Maharashtra are preparing to take a decision to reopen schools in their areas. After the school opens here, teachers will undergo a corona test.

The Jharkhand (Jharkhand) government has reopened schools in December itself. Due to the upcoming examinations of the board in the year 2021, schools have been opened only for the students of class 10th and 12th. The state government has ordered strict enforcement of the security guidelines. Students in schools are reaching the class under the Odd-Even formula.

If Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa accepted the recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), it has been decided to reopen the school of the state from January 1, 2021 for students of classes 10 and 12. According to the Chief Minister, all TAC officials have accepted the recommendation to reopen the schools for the students of class 10 and 12 from next month.

-Jammu and Kashmir Administration recently reviewed the status of corona virus and issued guidelines related to it. The administration said that all schools, colleges, higher educational institutions (including Anganwadi centers) etc. will remain closed till 31 December.

Amid growing Corona infection in Delhi (Delhi), Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that schools will not be opened until the vaccine is introduced. Starting school at this time would be like pushing children towards Corona.

UP (Uttar Pradesh) Secondary Education Council is in the process of opening schools from class 6 to 8 in the state, but most of the principals have refused. The principals have sent a report to the district school inspector and said that schools are opening from 9th to 12th in which the number of students attending is very less.

– Schools have been opened in Madhya Pradesh (Madhya Pradesh) since 18 December. A guideline has been issued by the Department of Education. Here, students of classes 9 and 11 will be allowed to come to school for a couple of days in a week with the approval of parents.

– It has been announced by the Assam (Assam) government that from January 1 all the schools run by the state government will work regularly, which were closed due to Corona infection. Now, according to the announcement made for Class 6 and later government-run schools, classes from nursery to class 6 will resume on January 1.

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while talking to the media recently said that from January 1, the government will work to remove all the restrictions on schools. Regular classes will begin. Here masks and social distancing will be strictly followed.

-West Bengal (West Bengal) will have neither secondary and higher secondary examinations this year, nor will schools open. Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has given this information. He has said that examinations of Secondary (10th Board) and Higher Secondary (12th Board) will be held in June. However, its dates have not been announced yet.