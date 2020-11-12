School Reopen Latest Updates: After Diwali, schools will open in these states too, will not open here

School Reopen Latest Updates: Several states including UP-Bihar (School Reopen, bihar, andhra pradesh, up) have opened schools during the Corona period but schools in some states are still closed. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has also decided to open a school. In this regard, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that we are considering taking precautionary measures and opening schools after Diwali. But in view of the increasing cases of Corona virus case in Delhi, the state government has decided to keep the school closed till further orders. Also Read – School Reopen In Delhi: Delhi Government Announcement – All schools will be closed till 31 October

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that in view of the Kovid-19 situation, all schools in the national capital will remain closed till further orders. Sisodia said that the family is not in favor of opening the school at the moment. The Chhattisgarh government has said that in view of the situation of Corona in the state, the schools will be kept closed at present. Also Read – Schools Reopen News: to open schools, open..71% parents have made this decision, know

Schools will open in these states after Diwali…. Also Read – School Reopen News Unlock 5.0: Schools to open in Delhi after October 5! Government can take decision

Schools have opened in various states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand from October 15.

-Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that after taking all the precautionary measures, we are considering school again after Diwali.

– Schools have been opened in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister of the state YS Jagan Reddy had said last month that the state schools will be opened from November 2.

– Schools will open in Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from November 16 onwards i.e., Diwali. In Arunachal Pradesh where schools will be opened for students from 10th to 12th after Diwali. At the same time, in Tamil Nadu, the government has decided to run classes for students from 9th to 12th.

– Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that schools for students from 10th to 12th standard will be opened from November 21. All schools are required to follow the Corona Guidelines. The state government will soon work to issue guidelines in this regard.

In Haryana, all the schools, colleges and universities in the state will be opened from November 16.

In view of the cases of Corona, the Mamta government of West Bengal has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the state till 30 November. If after November 30, the situation seems normal to the state government and they feel that school colleges can be opened now, then from December 1, the government can take a decision on opening the school.

In the new guidelines issued by the Government of Jharkhand for relaxation in lockdown due to Corona virus infection, the government has not yet given permission to start the classroom. Permission has been given to call students to school or college for the purpose of registration only for various examinations.