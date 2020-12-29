School Reopen Latest Updates: All schools in Mumbai will remain closed till January 15, know what is the latest update of other states …

Mumbai School Reopen Updates: It has been decided to keep all schools in Mumbai closed till January 15. News agency ANI has given this information quoting BMC. It is known that amidst the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, some states have decided to open schools from the new year, while in some states, precautionary schools will be closed. Also Read – School Reopen Latest Update: Schools are opening from January 4, know which states have ordered ..

All schools in Mumbai to remain closed till 15th January: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Maharashtra

– ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

Earlier, the BS Yediyurappa government of Karnataka had decided to open schools in the state from January 1. Karnataka’s Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said while talking to news agency ANI, classes for 10th and 12th grade will start from January 1.



Which state has the schools opening update

Bihar School Reopening News: Bihar government has issued an order to open government schools and coaching centers. As per the order, from 4 January 2021 all government schools and coaching centers across the state will be opened. However, it will be necessary to strictly follow the guidelines of Corona.

Rajasthan School Reopening News: Big news is coming about the opening of schools in Rajasthan. According to the report, from January 4, the government is preparing to open schools from class 6 to class 12.

Maharashtra School Reopening News: Schools in Maharashtra will reopen from 9th to 12th students from January 4. More and more cities of Maharashtra are preparing to take a decision to reopen schools in their areas. After the school opens here, teachers will undergo a corona test.

Delhi School Reopening News: Amid growing Corona infection in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that schools will not be opened until the vaccine is introduced. Starting school at this time would be like pushing children towards Corona.

Uttar Pradesh School Reopening News: The UP Secondary Education Council is in the process of opening schools in the state from class 6 to 8, but most of the principals have refused. The principals have sent a report to the district school inspector and said that schools are opening from 9th to 12th in which the number of students attending is very less.

Madhya Pradesh School Reopening News: Schools have been opened in Madhya Pradesh since 18 December. A guideline has also been issued by the Department of Education. Here, students of class 9th and 11th will be allowed to come to school with the approval of parents for a couple of days in a week.

Assam School Reopening News: It has been announced by the Assam (Assam) government that from January 1, the schools run by the state government will work regularly, which were closed due to Corona infection. Now, according to the announcement made for Class 6 and later government-run schools, classes from nursery to class 6 will resume on January 1.

