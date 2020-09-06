School Reopen News: These two government schools will open soon in this state of the country, the Department of Education has made complete preparations …

School Reopen Latest News: Unlock 4.0 (Unlock 4.0) has started from 1 September amidst the ongoing corona crisis in the country. The lockdown was announced in the last March to reduce the spread of the corona virus epidemic. After this, the exercise to bring the country back on track through Unlock in a phased manner continues. All schools and colleges in the country have been closed since the lockdown. Children are being taught through online classes. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: 80 special trains will run on the track from September 12 for these cities, see complete list

Before the release of the Unlock 4 guidelines, there was an expectation that the government would take a big decision regarding the school Reopen News. However, in the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, it has been said that schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till 30 September. However, according to the guidelines, students from ninth grade to 12th grade can be allowed to go to the school on a voluntary basis to seek guidance from their teachers, in schools located outside the constituency zones.

Meanwhile, two government schools will soon be opened in Haryana School. According to the news of 'The Tribune', the 'Education Department has decided to reopen the Government Senior Secondary School located in Nigadhu, Karnal and Government High School in Bajidpur, Sonepat with standard operating procedures (SOP).

Following this decision by the Education Department, classes X to XII will be resumed after six months and a video of students and teachers will be shown showing how Kovid’s criteria will be adopted. The video will also be shown to students from other schools in the state through EDUSAT, to make them aware of how to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of corona during study.

However, the date of opening of the schools is not fixed. But the letter issued by the Directorate of School Education, Haryana on Thursday mentioned that a team of the department with experts will visit these schools in a week to record the video. The letter said, ‘For Unlock 4, preparations will have to be made to reopen schools in compliance with the Central Government guidelines. The department had sought suggestions from parents and students of state government schools, and students and their parents from Nigadhu and Bajidpur schools showed maximum interest. So these schools have been selected for the restoration of classrooms and shooting of videos. ‘

The principal of Nigadhu’s Government Senior Secondary School said, “We have received a letter from the Directorate of School Education to shoot the video for opening the school and showing it to school students and teachers across the state. This is a proud moment for us, our students as well as their parents.

