School Reopen News Unlock 5.0: Schools to open in Delhi after October 5! Government can take decision

School Reopen News: Unlock 5.0 guidelines regarding Corona virus are also going to be released in the capital Delhi. Under Unlock 4.0, the Delhi government had given considerable relaxation in business activities keeping in mind the economy, but schools were kept closed. Now from October 1, there are many questions in the minds of people about whether schools will open in Unlock 5.0 or not. It may be that a decision will be taken to open schools in Delhi from October 5.

Explain that Unlock 4.0 in Delhi was allowed to operate dine-in services in malls, markets, hotels, gyms, yoga centers, bars and restaurants, but still cinema halls, amusement parks, swimming pools Has been closed. In Unlock 4.0, the central government allowed many more economic activities, including the resumption of metro services. As a result, the Delhi Metro is back on its operational schedule and people's lives are also back on track.

Cinema hall owners in Delhi say that they are suffering heavy losses. In such a situation, if the government gives permission, Corona will open the cinema hall strictly following the guidelines. Chamber of Trade and Industry convenor Brijesh Goyal said, 'We are going to hold a meeting with the owners of the cinema hall. They are seeking permission to resume their business, which can generate thousands of jobs. '

Although according to information received from sources, the Delhi government wants to implement all economic activities with immediate effect but it is not keen to allow the opening of schools, colleges and educational institutions. The government, through an order on 18 September, directed the schools to be closed till 5 October, intensifying speculation that the institutes would be allowed to partially open from the fourth week of September.