School Reopen: Our schools have changed due to epidemic, see the picture of the students who have come to class in these states

School Reopening: After about 6 months, schools and madrasas have been opened in many states of the country. Raunak is returning to the centers of education once again. During this time, the government has given permission to open classes up to class 9-12th only till October 19. Meanwhile, we have got some pictures today. It can be seen clearly in these pictures that the corona epidemic has changed the school system. Procedures for proper distance, sanitization of the school, thermal scanning of students on admission in the school, etc. are being observed in the school for students to observe social distancing in the classroom. Explain that according to the guidelines issued by the Central Government regarding going to school, only students can go to school after the written permission of the parents.

However, the rules of the corona epidemic are being followed by the schools and students in the photographs that have come out from many states of the country. Children arrived in schools and madrasas wearing masks, keeping a proper distance between all. Children arrived today in a madarsa located at Firangi Mahali Idgah in Lucknow. During this, all the hands were sanitized and the students wearing masks were allowed to enter the madrasa, due to which all the students arrived wearing masks.

Please tell that schools and madrasas are being completely sanitized. Every place is being sanitized where students and teachers have access. Explain that during the Corona epidemic, students in schools have to follow many rules. Here students are not allowed to share food, pen or anything among themselves.

What are the guidelines that have to be followed

1- Schools have to fully follow social distancing. Also, schools will have to ensure adequate sanitation.

2- No student will be pressurized to come to school. The student will go to school on his own free will.

3- Only 50 percent of the children will be allowed to attend schools. On the other day, a class will be organized for the other 50 percent children.

4- Classes will be conducted in all schools in 2 shifts. In this, children of 9th and 10th in first shift and children of 11th and 12th in second pal will be allowed.

5- Teachers and children, staff etc. living in the Containment Zone will not be allowed to come to school.

6- All the gates of the school will be opened at the time of entering the school and leaving the school, so that the crowd will not be disturbed.

7- Only one student will be allowed to sit on benches and tables in schools.

8- Any staff, teacher or student who has a fever or a particular cold or symptoms will be sent home after first aid.

9- It will be mandatory for everyone to wear masks.

10- States will have the right to decide to open schools. States will decide when to open the schools.