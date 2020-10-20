School Reopeneing News: Kendriya Vidyalaya-Navodaya Vidyalayas to open from this day, preparations complete

School Reopening News: The process of reopening of schools that have been closed for almost seven months has started due to Corona virus epidemic. Schools have opened in many states, but the attendance of students is low. Organizations like Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya have also made preparations to open their schools across the country and a plan has been made to open schools from November 2. The school organization is taking opinions from parents regarding this. Also Read – School Reopening News: Schools going to be opened in these states, read 10 important things about guidelines, it is mandatory to follow

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has started preparations to open its schools only after getting permission to open schools in states including Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh. According to sources related to the organization, schools are allowed to open immediately, but from October 21, the holidays are starting in schools, which is ten days. In such a situation, it is planned to open schools from November 2.

It is worth mentioning that the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan had earlier planned to open schools on 21 September as well. But it was postponed due to lack of consent from the parents. At present, there are about 1250 Kendriya Vidyalayas and 650 Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country. In which about 1.5 million students study.

The process of opening schools in the states has started following the guidelines given by the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding Corona, in which the schools have been allowed to open after fifteen October. However, only children from ninth to twelfth have been allowed to be called. Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Education has also announced the safety standards to be adopted during the opening of schools.

These are safety standards for schools…

– It is mandatory for students to wear masks full time and two yards.

– Along with lunch and water bids, sanitizer will also have to be brought mandatory.

– Students will be given admission inside the schools only after bringing the thermal screening and certificate of parents’ permission.

Following these instructions, states have started the work of opening schools. However, there is still a lot of speculation about the opening of schools in most states. At the same time, the central government has clearly said that the permission of the state governments will be necessary for the opening of schools. However, the Ministry of Education is in constant touch with the states regarding the opening of schools.