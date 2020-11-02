School Reopening: Chief Minister’s statement- schools are going to open soon in the state

School Reopening: The Goa government will decide on the schools to be opened in the next two days. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant gave this information on Monday. The Chief Minister told reporters at his official residence, “The consultation process is complete, the decision will be taken on Tuesday or a day later.” Also Read – Kangana does not know what is the ground reality, spoiling Goa’s name?

Sawant has also retained the post of Education Minister. In September, he set up a consultative committee consisting of education experts, officers of the education department, the Parents Teacher Association (PTA). The committee was to interact with stakeholders and prepare a deadline for the schools to be opened.

Explain that the lockdown was announced after the corona virus epidemic in the country. Since then schools and colleges across the country were closed. However, schools are being reopened in some states. Schools in states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and UP have been opened under certain rules.

(Input-IANS)