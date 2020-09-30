School Reopening Guidelines Unlock 5.0: In Unlock 5.0, the government allowed to open schools from this date but …

School Reopening Guidelines In Unlock 5.o: Amid the ongoing coronavirus in the country Unlock 5.0 Has started Unlock 5 guidelines on Wednesday late evening from the central government (Unlock 5 Full Guidelines) has been released. Before the release of the Guidelines of Unlock 5.0, the most keenness among people was to open schools and colleges. The government has also issued guidelines regarding this. The Central Government issued Unlock 5 Guidelines, stating that states and Union Territories can decide whether they want to re-open schools, colleges and coaching institutes after October 15 or No. The Ministry of Home Affairs said, ‘The decision will be taken in consultation with the concerned school / institute management.’ Also Read – School Reopen in Unlock 5.0: Will all schools open in Unlock 5? What is the central government’s plan – guidelines today

# Unlock5 For re-opening of schools & coaching institutions, States Govts given the flexibility to take a decision after 15th Oct, parental consent required: Government of India

The government said in the guidelines that online and distance education, however, should remain the preferred method of teaching. The government said, ‘Where schools are conducting online classes and some students prefer to attend online classes instead of physically appearing, they may be allowed to do so.’ Is that ‘students can be called in schools / institutes only with the written consent of parents. It should be completely dependent on the consent of the parents. The government has asked the states and union territories to prepare the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for this.

GoI issues new guidelines for ‘re-opening’; cinema halls / multiplexes, swimming pools used for training of sportspersons & entertainment parks to re-open from 15th Oct



The State and Union Territories will prepare their SOP regarding health and safety precautions to reopen schools and institutions on the basis of SOP issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy of the Union Ministry of Education. Schools that are allowed to open must compulsorily follow the SOPs issued by the education departments of states and union territories.

The Ministry said that the Department of Higher Education, under the Ministry of Education, can take a decision in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs on the basis of assessment of the situation at the time of opening of colleges and higher education institutions. However, higher education institutes will be allowed to open from October 15 for PhD and postgraduate students in science and technology subjects. Science and technology require laboratory and experimental work. The ministry said that the lockdown will be strictly enforced till 31 October in the Containment Zone. The Home Ministry reiterated that the states would not impose any local lockdown outside the content zones without consulting the central government.

Let us tell you that to tackle the corona virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown from March 25 and it was extended in a phased manner till May 31. The ‘unlock’ process in the country started on June 1 and re-opened business, social, religious and other activities in a phased manner. The total number of corona virus cases in India reached 62,25,763 on Wednesday, while the death toll has risen to 97,497.