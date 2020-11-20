School Reopening in Gujarat: After curfew in Ahmedabad, Rupani government took a big decision to open school

school reopening in Gujrat latest news: Gujarat is witnessing an increase in corona cases for the last several days. On Thursday, the state government has decided to impose a 57-hour curfew in Ahmedabad from Friday night. Meanwhile, the Rupani government has made a big change on the decision to reopen the school college in the state. In view of the present situation, the Gujarat government has stopped its decision to open secondary schools and colleges in the state from 23 November. Also Read – School Reopen News in Hindi: What schools and colleges will open from September 1 in Unlock 4.0? Know what is the latest information

The state government had decided to open the school college which had been closed for the last several months from November 23, but suddenly the education department has withdrawn its decision due to the fast growing cases of Corona. At the moment, no information has been given as to when the schools will be opened now.

Significantly, curfew will be imposed in Ahmedabad from 9 o'clock tonight till 6 o'clock in the morning. Giving information to the authority of the Government of Gujarat, Rajiv Gupta said that only milk and drug shops will be open during the curfew in Ahmedabad. Gupta has been appointed as special officer by the Gujarat government.

He announced on Thursday evening that from Friday (November 20) until the next order, the night curfew will be in force from 9 am to 6 am daily. However, a few hours later, Gupta said that “full curfew” will be in force from Friday night to Monday morning.

Now students in Gujarat will have to wait for a few more days to go to school. Let us know that for the last nine months in the entire country, school colleges have been closed due to Corona virus. When many states reopened schools, there were reports of large number of students getting infected with the corona. Now it remains to be seen whether the passing government will open a school college or not.