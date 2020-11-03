School Reopening in Unlock 6: School-colleges opened with Odd-Even rule in this state, now schools will be studied like this

Guwahati: Due to Corona virus, school colleges were completely closed for the last seven months in the entire country. Now in Unlock 6, many states are slowly reopening the school college. In this sequence, Assam also opened school colleges from Monday. However, all educational institutions, except primary schools, were re-opened on Monday, ensuring compliance of Kovid-19 rules. These institutions were closed for seven months due to the epidemic. Officials gave this information. Also Read – Delhi Unlock6.0: Interstate bus services will start in Delhi from today, these rules will be there to travel

He said that classes remained closed for students up to class five, but classes started again for students from class six. Colleges, engineering colleges, universities, polytechnics, private educational institutions, government and private training and coaching institutes reopened in the state as per government orders.

According to the heads of the institutions, they followed the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on sanitization. Students, teachers and non-teacher staff were seen wearing masks and following the rules to maintain social distance.

The presence of students has not been made mandatory and they have been given the freedom to choose online classes. However, students who want to come to the classes will need to provide NOC from their parents as per SOP.

State Education and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters, “Today is a challenging day for Assam. Schools and colleges have been reopened from today. I am aware of two opinions on this decision to reopen schools. “Sarma cautioned that if the schools and colleges did not follow the SOP, the government’s objective would fail.