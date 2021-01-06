School Reopening Latest News 2021: Know in which state when schools are being opened, will vaccine wait? Know what is the latest update

School Reopening Latest News 2021: Schools which have been closed for the past 9 months amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country are now slowly opening. Schools are being opened gradually in many states from the new year. However, there are still many states that have not taken any decision regarding opening of schools. In some states, in December last year, schools were opened keeping in mind the Kovid guidelines issued by the government. However, even there only 50 per cent students were also allowed to join the class. Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi has still postponed the decision to open schools till the vaccine comes. Let us know what decisions have been taken in which state to open schools. Also Read – School Reopening Updates: All schools from 5th to 12th will be opened in this state from tomorrow, know what will be the timing ….

In which state will the schools open? Know Every States School Reopening Updates

When will the school open in Delhi (Delhi School Reopening Latest News)

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that the government is considering how to reopen schools in the national capital quickly (School Kab Khulenge)? Sisodia said that the future strategy for resuming classes will depend on how soon the Kovid-19 vaccine becomes available to the general public after vaccination by advance workers. Schools in the national capital have been closed since March last year due to the corona virus epidemic. Schools are partially reopened in some states, but the Delhi government has announced that schools will not open until a vaccine is available.

Schools to reopen in Gujarat from January 11 (Gujarat School Reopening Latest News)

The Gujarat government announced on Wednesday that schools and colleges will be opened in the state from January 11, following all government guidelines. The education minister of the state said that only 10th and 12th grade students can go to school and study in the school. Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendra Singh Chudasama said, "In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, it has been decided to reopen class 10 and 12 classes and colleges in the state. Earlier, we had several meetings with officials of our department, academic experts, academics and other stakeholders.

What is the update of Rajasthan (Rajasthan School Reopening Latest News)

Seeing the decrease in the number of Kovid patients, the Rajasthan government has announced the opening of schools, colleges and coaching centers in the state from 18 January. Classes for children from 9th to 12th will run regularly from January 18, while medical colleges, paramedical colleges and nursing colleges will start from January 11. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced this late on Tuesday and said that students of medical institutions will be connected to the corona vaccination process and hence their classes are being started soon.

Schools to open in Punjab from Thursday (Punjab School Reopening Latest News)

Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said on Wednesday that the state government has decided to reopen all government, semi-government and private schools from January 7. He said that the time of schools would be from 10 am to 3 pm and only students from class 5 to 12 would be allowed to attend classes. He said that the school management has been instructed to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government to prevent the danger of coronovirus. With this, Punjab has become the first state in the country, where it has been decided to open schools from fifth to 12th standard.

Bihar School Reopening Updates open after about 9 months in Bihar

Closed schools and educational institutions have been opened since last Monday after the corona epidemic in Bihar. At present, the state’s ninth to 12th schools have been opened, due to which about 9 months after the state schools were seen moving. After getting permission from the Bihar government, teaching work has started in other districts of Patna and other states of the state, including government and private schools, coaching and other educational institutions. At present, the government has given permission to conduct classes from 9th to 12th, in which instructions have been given to keep attendance of 50 percent students only. However, on Monday, 50 percent attendance is not seen in many schools.

Puducherry School Reopening Updates in Puducherry

All schools opened in Puducherry and Karaikal following the safety rules of Kovid-19. Schools were closed for nine months due to the lockdown implemented across the country due to Kovid-19. The school should be open for half day from 10 am to 1 pm. Sources said that the students’ thermal scanning was done to measure their body temperature. He informed that the campuses were transition-free as per standard operating procedure before opening the schools.