School Reopening Latest News 2021: When will the school open after the vaccine, know the preparation of the government

School Reopening Latest News 2021: After the approval of the emergency use of two Corona vaccines, a new hope has been raised in the last year to open schools that have been closed in many states. It is still a bit difficult to say when the schools will be opened in the whole country. At the same time, the plan to open Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas after January 15 is being worked on rapidly. For this, discussions have been started with parents and teachers. In such a situation, if the attitude of everyone is positive, then the schools which have been closed for the last nine months will soon be seen again.

According to the plan that has been made to open Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodaya Vidyalaya, students from ninth to 12th can be called on different days after 15 January. The maximum focus will be on the students of ninth and 12th. Board exams are to be held from May 4 and practical examinations from March 1 before that.

The performance of the students in the pre board exams was not good

Although the students of the board exams continued their studies online, but the students were not able to perform well in them. When the school organizations conducted online pre-board examinations, it has been reported. Subject wise performance of students was tested in this examination. According to sources, only after this, it has been decided to extend the board examinations till May 4. Also, it is considered necessary to conduct special classes for students who do not perform well before the board exams.

Preparations to open schools after vaccine arrival

Please tell that in the midst of Corona crisis, the plan to open schools has been made many times before and during this time the opinion of states along with teachers and parents was also taken. But in view of the danger of infection, most of the parents had expressed their disagreement with sending the children to school. After which the school organizations also had to withdraw their decision. However, after approval of the Corona vaccine, the plan to open the school once again is being worked out.