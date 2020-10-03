School Reopening Latest News: From October 8, schools and schools will be open for half a day, but …

School Reopen In Unlock 5: After the Unlock 5 Guidelines issued by the Central Government, many states and union territories started taking decisions regarding opening of schools and colleges. Schools are opening in Puducherry for students from 9th to 12th standard from October 8. This order will be applicable in Puducherry and Karaikal. Also Read – Unlock 5.0 School Reopen: Delhi government’s important decision to open schools, cinemas and swimming pool, know details here

Education Director Rudra Gaudap told the reporters that classes would be held for six days a week (Monday to Saturday) for half a day till further orders. As per the order, classes of students of ninth and 11th will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while classes of students of 10th and 12th will be on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. He said that the attendance of students will not be compulsory during this period and the goal of these classes will be to solve the problems of the students. Also Read – School Reopening Guidelines in Unlock 5.0: MHA’s big decision on opening school, now parents will have to take this decision, see guideline

Also, students have to bring their permission from their parents in the format decided by the department to join the classes. Goud said that at the moment the students will not get the facility of transportation to and from school. Due to the situation of Kovid-19, there will also be no mid-day meal. Also Read – School Reopening News: Where can schools open in Unlock 5.0 and not after the guidelines of the Center? What is the preparation of the states …

Explain that according to the Unlock 5 guidelines issued by the government on October 30, the state and union territories can decide whether they want to re-open schools, colleges and coaching institutes after October 15, or No. The Ministry of Home Affairs said, ‘The decision will be taken in consultation with the concerned school / institute management.’

The government said in the guidelines that online and distance education, however, should remain the preferred method of teaching. The government said, ‘Where schools are conducting online classes and some students prefer to attend online classes instead of physically appearing, they may be allowed to do so.’ Is that ‘students can be called in schools / institutes only with the written consent of parents. It should be completely dependent on the consent of the parents. The government has asked the states and union territories to prepare the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for this.