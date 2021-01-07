School Reopening Latest News: School closed after Principal Corona positive

School Reopening Latest News: A government high school in Gaya district of Bihar has suspended all its classes indefinitely as a precaution, as its head master has been found positive with corona virus. The Gaya district administration announced the closure of the school located in Saraiya village. The state government reopened all government and private schools on December 4 after 9 months in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic. Sources said that more than 1,000 students study in the school. Also Read – School Reopening Latest Updates 2021: Know In Which State When Schools Are Opening, Will Vaccine Be Waited? Know what is the latest update

Gaya District Education Officer (DEO) M Khan said, 'The Principal had written a letter to us a few days ago about the complaint of fever, he had also mentioned that he also has respiratory problems and got the necessary tests done. "The Corona virus investigation report found him positive on Wednesday," the DEO said. We immediately closed the school after receiving a letter from the school headmaster. We have also instructed the other teachers of the school to get the corona test done and submit their report to the department at the earliest.

Khan said that the Education Department has also instructed the Block Development Officer (BDO) to start cleaning the school and monitor the students of the school. Presently, the headmaster is being treated in a hospital in Patna and his condition is said to be critical.

