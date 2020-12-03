School Reopening Latest Update: So will schools across the country start next month! This big reason came out

School Reopening Latest Update: Schools have been closed for the past several months due to the Corona epidemic. Schools were opened in some states for the 10th and 12th, but then the schools were closed. Right now, children’s education is going on online. But board exams are also coming closer. All boards including CBSE have said that board examinations will be conducted on time. The CBSE board has said that examinations will be taken online and not in written mode, in such a situation it is necessary to open schools. Also Read – CBSE Board 10th 12th Exam 2021: Practical examination of CBSE class 10th, 12th can be held this month, know the details related to it

At the same time, seeing the board exam (10th and 12th Board Exams) coming closer, the streak of anxiety can be seen clearly on the faces of 10th and 12th students. Because this time the students have not seen the school even for one day. Schools were also open in some states, but seeing the number of Corona patients increasing during the festival and winter season, many states have closed schools again.

Students say that in online class, they are not able to prepare for their exam in the way it should be. Private tuition classes are also closed. On the other hand, practical examinations for the board exam begin in January. Therefore, conducting open exam without school is also not less than a challenge.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination has written a letter to the Chief Ministers of all states, demanding that the school be opened from January 4 next year. Council has written to the states that from January 4, approval should be given to open schools for 10th and 12th students.

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reported that the examinations will be conducted in written mode only for the class 10th and 12th board examinations. That is, there will be no online exam. No decision has been taken regarding the dates of the exam.

It is being speculated that practical exams of 10th and 12th can be conducted in January next month. However, it is still in discussion that the board will conduct the exam on its own schedule.