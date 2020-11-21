School Reopening News: 10th and 12th classes start in Goa schools from today

School Reopening News: Schools are closed in many states amidst the ongoing Corona crisis in the country. Following the guidelines issued by the Center, now some states have started opening schools gradually. However, Kovid’s guidelines will be followed during this time. Meanwhile, after about 10 months in Goa, classes of classes 10th and 12th started in schools from today. Officials gave this information. Also Read – School Reopening Latest News: Schools will not open in this state from November 16, education minister gave this information

He said that the state government has instructed schools to strictly follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) related to Kovid-19 like thermal screening of students, washing hands, wearing masks, following social distance rules in classrooms. The government had allowed tenth and twelfth classes to be started from November 21 in the initial phase of reopening the schools.

A senior official of the state's education department said, "Schools opened in Goa on Saturday morning and classes for class X and XII began. Schools are adopting all the necessary SOPs to ensure that classes are safe. '

