School Reopening News: After 7 months in UP, schools ‘unlocked’ from today, classes will run in two shifts, learn complete guidelines

School Reopening News: Schools will be opened in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab from today, about seven months after the Corona crisis in the country. During this time, schools will have to follow the guidelines related to corona virus. Schools will be open for students of class 9th to 12th in Uttar Pradesh (School Reopen News). At the same time, a decision has been taken to open schools outside the Containment Zone in Punjab. Along with UP, schools in Punjab will also be opened for only 3 hours. Here only students from 9th to 12th will be called. Also Read – School Reopening News: Schools will be reopened in this state from October 15 but this is a condition …

UP’s Director of Secondary Education Vinay Kumar Pandey said that schools from 9th to 12th will be run in two shifts from Monday. The first shift for classes 9 and 10 will be conducted from 8.50 am to 11.50 am and the second shift for 11th and 12th from 12.20 am to 3.20 pm. Also Read – School Reopening News: Are schools opening in all states of the country from October 15? Know what is the latest update

Online classes will also continue

Despite the school opening, no student will be forced to come. The government has given instructions that along with physical classes, the system of online studies will also be continued as before. The government has also directed that those students, who do not have online education facility, be given priority in calling the school. Also Read – School Reopening in Maharashtra: When will the schools and colleges in Maharashtra be closed, the education minister gave complete information

Explain that due to Corona crisis, lockdown was implemented in the country. The schools were kept closed since then. Now the unlocking process is going on in the country. As part of the unlock process, the central government has allowed the states to open schools, although for this, permission has to be taken in writing from the parents. Also, online classes will be emphasized.

According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education, ‘Schools should make arrangements for thorough cleaning and infection-free of all areas, furniture, equipment, stationery, water tanks, kitchens, canteen, toilets, laboratories, libraries and Ensure the flow of air in the inner campus of the school. The Ministry has recommended that schools should bring flexibility in policies regarding attendance and sick leave. ‘

Students can come to school only with the written consent of their parents. If students want, instead of coming to school, they can continue to do online classes. There will be no evaluation for two to three weeks after the schools reopen and ICT and online training will continue to be encouraged.

Explain that due to Corona virus epidemic across the country, universities and schools were ordered to close on 16 March. The central government imposed a lockdown from 25 March. According to the unlocked guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions can reopen after October 15, outside the content zone. The decision in this regard has been left to the States and Union Territories. The guidelines said, “Schools should ensure smooth transition from home-run to formal schooling during lockdown.”

School Reopening Full Guidelines

– Assessment test will not have to be taken for three weeks after the school opens.

– Alternate academic calendar prepared by NCERT can be implemented in schools.

– Care must be taken while preparing and serving mid-day meals in schools.

– Cleaning and disinfecting will have to be made at all places in the school premises including kitchen, canteen, washroom, lab, library, etc.

Social distancing must be followed while sitting in classes. Will avoid programs and events. Time-table for coming and going to school will have to be prepared and followed.

All the students and staff will come to school only by applying face cover or mask and will be wearing it during the entire time.

– Attendance policies need to be flexible