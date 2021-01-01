School Reopening News: After 9 months in this state, schools for students of 10th, 12th started today

Bengaluru: Schools and Pre University Colleges (PUCs) were opened for students in Karnataka on Friday, after nearly 9 months, with security rules related to Kovid-19. Also Read – Covid-19 Vaccination Rehearsal: Kovid-19 Vaccination Rehearsal in All States and Union Territories on January 2

Classes for students of 10th and 12th (Pre University College) started from Friday. Students of both these classes will take the board examination. Children from classes VI to IX have reached the school premises for the Vidyagam program. The government started this scheme to continue the education of children amidst uncertainties of opening of schools in the Corona period.

Karnataka: School reopens for classes 10th and 12th today in Bengaluru. "Offline classes are better in comparison to online classes. Going feeling good to be able to come to school. We are following COVID guidelines, "says a student. pic.twitter.com/LFLcP45Lkd – ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

With the permission letter of the parents, the children reached the schools and PUC wearing masks and went to the classrooms after applying the thermal test and sanitizer in their hands. Students were also seen sitting within the classrooms following social distance rules. According to reports, on Friday, due to being the first day of the year, not all the students came to school.

There is also some opposition in the state over the opening of schools and AV PUC amidst the epidemic, while many more, including the Minister of Education, believe that opening of schools and colleges with security measures was especially necessary in rural areas, as Online teachers are mostly absent, due to which their wages have also come up.