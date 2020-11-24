Entertainment

School Reopening News: all schools across the country closed till 31 December? Know what is the truth ..

November 24, 2020
3 Min Read

School Reopening News: The trend of fake news on the Internet and social media has increased considerably amid the ongoing Coronavirus in the country. On behalf of the government, people are told not to trust Fake News until an official announcement is made. For this, Fact Check has also been started by PIB. Its purpose is to convey the right information to the people and alert against misleading news. Also Read – Lockdown like ban in this state! Night curfew started, all schools and colleges closed – political rallies postponed

The latest claim relates to schools and colleges. In a news, it is being claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered that it has been decided to close all schools and colleges in the country by 31 December. In PIB’s Fact Check, this claim was found to be fake and it was told that no such announcement has been made by the government. Also Read – School Reopening News: 10th and 12th classes start in Goa schools from today

Tweeted on behalf of PIB Fact Check, ‘Claim: It is being claimed in a news that the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to close schools and colleges by 31 December. This claim is fake. The Home Ministry has not issued any such order.

In another news, it has been claimed that from December 1, the operations of all trains in the country will be stopped once again. A message about this on WhatsApp and social media is going viral. It has also been said in this message that the special trains announced by the government during the Corona period will also be closed. This claim also turned out to be fake in PIB’s Fact Check. No train is being stopped from December 1, 2020.

Let us know that the Press Information Bureau (PIB) launched this fact-checking wing in December 2019 to prevent misinformation and fake news prevalent on the Internet. The purpose of PIB is ‘to identify misinformation related to government policies and schemes being circulated on various social media platforms’.

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.