School Reopening News: all schools across the country closed till 31 December? Know what is the truth ..

School Reopening News: The trend of fake news on the Internet and social media has increased considerably amid the ongoing Coronavirus in the country. On behalf of the government, people are told not to trust Fake News until an official announcement is made. For this, Fact Check has also been started by PIB. Its purpose is to convey the right information to the people and alert against misleading news.

The latest claim relates to schools and colleges. In a news, it is being claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered that it has been decided to close all schools and colleges in the country by 31 December. In PIB's Fact Check, this claim was found to be fake and it was told that no such announcement has been made by the government.

Claim: In a news, it is being claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to close schools and colleges by 31 December.#PIBFactCheck : This claim is fake. The Home Ministry has not issued any such order. pic.twitter.com/Snagyrv0ni – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 23, 2020

Tweeted on behalf of PIB Fact Check, ‘Claim: It is being claimed in a news that the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to close schools and colleges by 31 December. This claim is fake. The Home Ministry has not issued any such order.

It is claimed in a #WhatsApp forward that all trains including the # COVID19 special trains will stop operating after 1st December. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. @RailMinIndia has taken no such decision on halting of train services after 1st December. pic.twitter.com/3ZeGyCEaOw – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 23, 2020

In another news, it has been claimed that from December 1, the operations of all trains in the country will be stopped once again. A message about this on WhatsApp and social media is going viral. It has also been said in this message that the special trains announced by the government during the Corona period will also be closed. This claim also turned out to be fake in PIB’s Fact Check. No train is being stopped from December 1, 2020.

Let us know that the Press Information Bureau (PIB) launched this fact-checking wing in December 2019 to prevent misinformation and fake news prevalent on the Internet. The purpose of PIB is ‘to identify misinformation related to government policies and schemes being circulated on various social media platforms’.