School Reopening News: Are schools opening in all states of the country from October 15? Know what is the latest update of states

School Reopening Latest Update: In the midst of the Corona crisis, the central government gave permission to open schools in all states from October 15 during Unlock 5.0. However, he left the decision to the states. Now most of the states are not ready for this. Many states including Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh have decided not to open schools at present. At the same time, some states are assessing the situation and will take further decisions after this. Also Read – School Reopening in Maharashtra: When will the schools and colleges in Maharashtra be closed, the education minister gave complete information

Universities, colleges and schools were ordered closed on 16 March for the prevention of Coronavirus across the country. The central government also announced a nationwide lockdown from 25 March. At the same time, the government started relaxing several restrictions at various stages in order to start the ‘unlock’ from June 8, but educational institutions were kept closed. Also Read – School Reopening News: Schools will not open in this state before Diwali, education minister said about this

Schools to be closed in Delhi till 31 October (Delhi School Reopening Update)

The Delhi government has decided to keep the schools closed till 31 October. After this, the situation will be reviewed and further decision will be taken. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia recently announced this. He said that the safety of children is our first priority. Please tell that from September 21, the school was being talked about to open in the capital, but the Kejriwal government had decided to keep all the schools closed till October 5. Now it has been increased to 31 October. Also Read – School Reopening News: Will schools not open in October too! Did the government take back the decision? Know the truth of this news

Schools to open in Uttar Pradesh (UP School Reopening News)

The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to open the school from October 19 to the students of classes from 9th to 12th outside the Containment Zone. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the classes would be on shifts and all necessary protocols such as keeping physical distance and proper cleanliness of the premises would have to be followed. Students will be allowed to attend classes only after submitting written permission of their parents or guardians.

Karnataka is in no hurry (Karnataka School Reopening Update)

The Karnataka government has said that it is in no hurry to reopen the schools and will take a decision in this regard after studying all aspects. Karnataka’s Primary and Secondary Education Minister S.K. Suresh Kumar said, ‘Our government and education department is not in any hurry to reopen schools under any circumstances. The health and safety of our children is very important to us. ‘

Maharashtra will decide after Diwali (Maharashtra School Reopening News)

The Maharashtra government has said that it will review the situation of Kovid-19 after Diwali and till then the schools will remain closed. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, ‘Schools will not reopen in Maharashtra till Diwali. After Diwali, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will assess the situation and take a decision. ”On the other hand, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that schools are running online classes and teachers in some areas are running special classes for students. He said, ‘We are exploring various options, it is clear that schools will not open before Deepawali.’

Schools will not open in Madhya Pradesh too (Madhya Pradesh School Reopening News)

Madhya Pradesh Minister of State for School Education (Independent Charge) Inder Singh Parmar said that schools will not be opened for children up to class VIII in view of Corona virus infection. Parmar said, ‘Secondary schools have young children and we cannot take risks. So we are not going to open primary (first to fifth) and secondary schools (sixth to eighth) now. ”He said that the government is also not in favor of taking the risk of opening schools.

What is the decision of Gujarat Government (Gujarat School Reopening Update)

The Gujarat (Gujarat) government has also decided to keep the schools closed till Diwali. A senior state official has given this information. He told that the decision to open schools can be taken after Diwali. State Education Department Secretary Vinod Rao said that there is no immediate plan to reopen the schools. Rao said, ‘We are not doing this immediately. We will consider reopening schools after Diwali.

Talk to parents in Meghalaya (Meghalaya School Reopening News)

The Meghalaya government wants to know the parents’ reaction before taking a final decision on reopening schools in the state. According to the state education minister Lakhman Rimbui, the state government has decided that upper primary schools will be opened only to solve the problems related to the education of the students of class VI, VII and VIII. The same is being done for secondary and higher secondary schools from October 15.

What in Puducherry? (Puducherry School Reopening News)

The Puducherry government has announced that classes for students from 9th to 12th standard have been started from 8 October. According to Puducherry Director of Education Rudra Gaur, classes will be held only for half a day, six days a week, until further orders.

Not yet decided in Haryana (Haryana School Reopening Update)

The Haryana government is considering reopening schools for students from sixth to ninth grade so that they can get guidance from teachers, but no final decision has been taken in this regard.

School closed in Andhra Pradesh till 2 November (Aandhra Pradesh School Reopening News)

The Andhra Pradesh government has also decided not to resume classes in the normal way till November 2. Only after the review of Kovid will any further decision be taken here.

West Bengal School Reopening Update in West Bengal after November

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the decision to reopen the schools will be taken only after mid-November. He said that we will take a decision to open schools only after reviewing Kovid-19.