School reopening news: classes of all classes will start in the new year in this state, know what the education minister said…

School Reopening News: Classes of all classes will start in Assam from the new year. State Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave this information. Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that due to Kovid-19 (Covid-19) rules, all restrictions on educational institutions from primary schools to universities will be removed from January 1. Sarma said that the situation arising out of Kovid-19 in the state has improved compared to earlier. Currently the infection rate is very low. In view of this, a decision has been taken to remove the restrictions.

He said that according to the presence of different classes, the system will be allowed to end and regular classes of all levels will start from next year.

On the other hand, 10th and 12th classes in Madhya Pradesh will start regularly on December 18. This information was given by Inder Singh Tomar, independent charge of the Minister of State for School Education, Madhya Pradesh. He said that schools for students of class 10th and 12th will be regularly run for the entire scheduled time from December 18.

Explain that this decision has been taken keeping in mind the examinations of the board. He said that on the basis of enrollment of students for class 9th and 11th and the teaching room available, the principal can decide the conduct of classes at the local level. The minister said that the decision to open schools for classes 9 and 11 will be taken at the local level.

