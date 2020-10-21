School Reopening News: Classes will be restored ‘normally’ in these states from November, know what is the latest update

School Reopening News: Schools were opened in some states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh from October 19, after nearly seven months amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country. At the same time, preparations are on to open schools in some states from November. Among these, Uttarakhand, Assam, Andhra Pradesh are prominent. Educational institutions with Kovid-19 protocol will open in both these states from November. Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that normal classes would reopen in Assam for students from class 6 to postgraduate level. However, schools will be closed for students up to class five. Also Read – School Reopening News Latest Update in Hindi: Education Minister announced this to open schools in this state

Permission has been given to reopen private schools and coaching centers in Assam from 2 November. However, if private schools want to continue online classes then there is no problem in that too. Sarma said that all educational institutions will have to be in touch with the health department and these (institutions) will be inspected from time to time.

Similarly, Uttarakhand's school department has said that they are ready to resume classes. Uttarakhand government spokesperson and cabinet minister Madan Kaushik said that with all the precautions, we are fully ready to open the school keeping in mind the 50 per cent attendance, regular cleaning of the premises and every aspect related to the corona.

At the same time, schools in Andhra Pradesh will also be lost from November 2. State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials concerned to make arrangements to open all schools in the state from November 2. Jagan Reddy instructed the officials through video conferencing to ensure that the Covid Guidelines are followed in the schools.

On the other hand, the education minister of Gujarat has indicated to reopen the schools soon. He said that educational institutions cannot remain closed forever. ”He said that schools have been closed for more than six months due to the corono virus. We have to open school someday. Although the state government is deliberating for this.

The ‘unlock 5’ guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs have allowed schools to reopen gradually across the country after 15 October. However, the decision will be taken only by the administrations of the State Governments and Union Territories.

School Reopening Full Guidelines

– Assessment test will not have to be taken for three weeks after the school opens.

– Alternate academic calendar prepared by NCERT can be implemented in schools.

– Care must be taken while preparing and serving mid-day meals in schools.

– Cleaning and disinfecting will have to be made at all places in the school premises including kitchen, canteen, washroom, lab, library, etc.

Social distancing must be followed while sitting in classes. Will avoid programs and events. Time-table for coming and going to school will have to be prepared and followed.

-All the students and staff will come to school only by applying face cover or mask and will be wearing it during the entire time.

– Attendance policies need to be flexible