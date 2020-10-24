School Reopening News: Increased number of Corona positive in this state as soon as school opens, students also become infected – government took closure

School Reopening News: Schools were opened in several states after about seven months amid the continuing Corona crisis in the country. At the same time, within 8 days of opening of school in Mizoram, a decision had to be taken to close it. The decision was taken in the midst of growing cases of Coronavirus in the Mizoram government. In fact, schools were opened in the state from 16 October. After this, a dozen cases of Corona came out. Many students also fell prey to the virus. After the students were found to be Corona positive, the state government swung into action and once again decided to keep all schools closed from 26 October. Also Read – School Reopening News: Classes will be restored ‘normally’ in these states from November, know what is the latest update

On Friday, the education department of Mizoram held a meeting, in which it was decided to close schools and hostels temporarily. The state education minister said that health and safety of students should be a priority and all SOP issued by the government should be strictly followed in every school and hostel.

Education Minister said that students of class 10th and 12th will continue to participate in online classes. He said that the Mizoram Board of School Education has been instructed to make arrangements so that students can fill their examination forms. Please tell

The Home Ministry's 'Unlock 5' guidelines allowed schools to reopen gradually after 15 October. However, the decision will be taken only by the administrations of the State Governments and Union Territories.

At the same time, schools will also be opened in Andhra Pradesh from 2 November. State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials concerned to make arrangements to open all schools in the state from November 2. Jagan Reddy directed the officials to ensure that the Kovid guidelines are followed in the schools.

On the other hand, the education minister of Gujarat has indicated to reopen the schools soon. He said that educational institutions cannot remain closed forever. ”He said that schools have been closed for more than six months due to the corono virus. We have to open school someday. Although the state government is deliberating for this.