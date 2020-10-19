School Reopening News Latest Update in Hindi: Education Minister announced this to open schools in this state

School Reopening News Latest Update in Gujarat: Life in Gujarat, one of the states worst affected by Corona infection, is now back on track. However, there are still many cases of corona there. For this reason, no public program is allowed to be held on the occasion of the famous Navratri festival in the state. Meanwhile, there was talk of opening schools in the state. But Education Minister Bhupendra Singh Chudasama said on Monday that his department will take everyone’s opinion before taking any final decision on opening of schools in the state. Also Read – School Reopening News: Schools open in these states after about 7 months, see pictures of the first day

Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar, Chudasama indicated that schools cannot be closed for long. Schools and colleges have been closed since the Kovid-19 epidemic. Many educational institutions are taking online classes and examinations while continuing the academic session.

Chudasama said, "It has been six months since schools were closed due to Corona virus. We will have to open schools at some point or the other. But the state government will not take this important decision on its own. '

The minister said that the most important opinion about the opening of the school would be from the Ministry of Health. He said, ‘In the coming days we will take the opinion of family, students, school owners, teachers and prominent academics. The opinion of the Health Department will be important in this regard. ”The minister said that he would discuss with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and the entire cabinet before taking a final decision on opening the school.