School Reopening News: relatives become Corona infected, teachers will not be able to go to school in this state, CM issued instructions

School Reopening News: It has been almost a year since the coronavirus has arrived in the world, but the world has not got rid of it yet. Thousands of cases of corona are still being reported daily in the entire world including India. Today, in India, more than 31 thousand cases are reported in 24 hours. So far more than 97 lakh people have been infected with Corona in India. The country is slowly recovering from the havoc of Corona and many states are opening school colleges in this episode. With the opening of the school (School Reopen Latest Update), many state governments are still taking precaution because the risk of corona has not reduced yet. Meanwhile, in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has issued a guideline for teachers along with opening of schools.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday that school teachers whose family members are corona infected should not be asked to teach in the school until they have completed their home isolation. Sawant said, "No teacher should be called in schools when there is a positive case in their homes."

A school in Ponda sub-district in South Goa had to be closed after a Class 10 teacher became Corona positive. Corona cases were reported at the Kujira education complex near Panaji and another school in Kachorrem town in South Goa. The schools in Goa have been partially reopened from 21 November, after the Education Department gave permission to resume classes for students of classes 10 and 12.

Sawant said, “There is no decision yet on starting school again for class 9 and class 11. The decision to resume classes of class 10 and 12 has been taken in view of the preparation of students for board exams. ”