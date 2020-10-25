School Reopening News: Schools closed in this state after 58 people, including 15 school students, were infected

School Reopening News: Schools opened in many states after about seven months in the midst of the Corona crisis. However, with the opening of schools in Mizoram, the number of corona infected has seen an increase. 58 people, including 15 school students, were infected in two private schools in Mizoram. After this, the administration decided to close the school. Schools were opened in the state from 16 October. In Mizoram, the number of corona infected increased to 2,447 on Sunday. A health officer of the state gave this information. Also Read – School Reopening News: Increased number of Corona positive as soon as school opens in this state, students also become infected – Government decides to close

The official said that the maximum number of 44 new cases were reported in Aizawl district. Apart from this, five people each were found infected in Nahatial and Kolasib and two each in Sarchip and Khavajol. There are 249 patients undergoing treatment in Mizoram. 2,198 people have been cured in the state. The official said that no one has died due to corona virus in the state so far. Also Read – School Reopening News: Classes will be restored ‘normally’ in these states from November, know what is the latest update

Last two days, the education department of Mizoram held a meeting, in which it was decided to temporarily close schools and hostels. The state education minister said that health and safety of students should be a priority and all SOP issued by the government should be strictly followed in every school and hostel. Also Read – School Reopening News Latest Update in Hindi: Education Minister announced this to open schools in this state

(input language)