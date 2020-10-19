Entertainment

School Reopening News: Schools going to be opened in these states, read 10 important things about guidelines, it is mandatory to follow

October 19, 2020
2 Min Read

School Reopening News: Schools have been closed since the lockdown was announced on March 22 in the country, in such a situation that schools are being opened again after the schools have been closed for almost 7 months. After 7 months, schools in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim are being opened from today. This decision has been taken in view of Unlock 5.0. Please tell that a decision has been taken to open schools outside the container zone in Punjab. Schools will be opened for only 3 hours in UP and Punjab. During this period, students from 9th to 12th will be called to school. However, some guidelines have also been issued for this. Also Read – School Reopening News: After 7 months in UP, schools ‘unlocked’ from today, classes will run in two shifts, learn complete guidelines

What are the guidelines that have to be followed Also Read – Mumbai Metro Reopening News: Metro open in Mumbai, only so many passengers will board a coach

1- Schools have to fully follow social distancing. Also, schools will have to ensure adequate sanitation. Also Read – Coronavirus In Haryana: No one died of corona after 4 months in Haryana, officials said this

2- No student will be pressurized to come to school. The student will go to school on his own free will.

3- Only 50 percent of the children will be allowed to attend schools. On the other day, a class will be organized for the other 50 percent children.

4- Classes will be conducted in all schools in 2 shifts. In this, children of 9th and 10th in first shift and children of 11th and 12th in second pal will be allowed.

5- Teachers and children, staff etc. living in the Containment Zone will not be allowed to come to school.

6- All the gates of the school will be opened at the time of entering the school and leaving the school, so that the crowd will not be disturbed.

7- Only one student will be allowed to sit on benches and tables in schools.

8- Any staff, teacher or student who has a fever or a particular cold or symptoms will be sent home after first aid.

9- It will be mandatory for everyone to wear masks.

10- States will have the right to decide to open schools. States will decide when to open the schools.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.