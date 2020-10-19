School Reopening News: Schools going to be opened in these states, read 10 important things about guidelines, it is mandatory to follow

School Reopening News: Schools have been closed since the lockdown was announced on March 22 in the country, in such a situation that schools are being opened again after the schools have been closed for almost 7 months. After 7 months, schools in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim are being opened from today. This decision has been taken in view of Unlock 5.0. Please tell that a decision has been taken to open schools outside the container zone in Punjab. Schools will be opened for only 3 hours in UP and Punjab. During this period, students from 9th to 12th will be called to school. However, some guidelines have also been issued for this. Also Read – School Reopening News: After 7 months in UP, schools ‘unlocked’ from today, classes will run in two shifts, learn complete guidelines

What are the guidelines that have to be followed

1- Schools have to fully follow social distancing. Also, schools will have to ensure adequate sanitation.

2- No student will be pressurized to come to school. The student will go to school on his own free will.

3- Only 50 percent of the children will be allowed to attend schools. On the other day, a class will be organized for the other 50 percent children.

4- Classes will be conducted in all schools in 2 shifts. In this, children of 9th and 10th in first shift and children of 11th and 12th in second pal will be allowed.

5- Teachers and children, staff etc. living in the Containment Zone will not be allowed to come to school.

6- All the gates of the school will be opened at the time of entering the school and leaving the school, so that the crowd will not be disturbed.

7- Only one student will be allowed to sit on benches and tables in schools.

8- Any staff, teacher or student who has a fever or a particular cold or symptoms will be sent home after first aid.

9- It will be mandatory for everyone to wear masks.

10- States will have the right to decide to open schools. States will decide when to open the schools.