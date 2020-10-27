School Reopening News: In the last 7 months after the Corona crisis in the country, schools were opened in many places from October 19. However, many states have decided to keep their schools closed as a precautionary measure. However, in some states there is a preparation to open schools from November. Among them Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat are prominent. School in Rajasthan from 2 November (School Reopening Date) Can be opened. Officials have said that schools can be opened for at least class 10th to 12th. Also Read – School Reopening News: Schools closed again in this state after 58 people including 15 school students were infected

State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said that the state education department has sent a proposal to the state government 3 days in advance, which said that from November 2, the classes above class 10th will be opened. Now the department is waiting for the response of the state government.

He said, 'For this a detailed SOP draft has been prepared and sent to the state government. Our concern is to ensure that the schools are run for at least 150 days, which is very important for conducting an academic school session. "The SOP includes all guidelines for teachers and students.

On the other hand, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that normal classes will reopen in Assam for students from class 6 to postgraduate level. However, schools will be closed for students up to class five. Permission has been given to reopen private schools and coaching centers in Assam from 2 November. However, if private schools want to continue online classes then there is no problem in that too.

Similarly, Uttarakhand’s school department has said that they are ready to resume classes. Uttarakhand government spokesperson and cabinet minister Madan Kaushik said that with all the precautions, we are fully ready to open the school keeping in mind the 50 per cent attendance, regular cleaning of the premises and every aspect related to the corona.

Schools will also be opened in Andhra Pradesh from 2 November. State Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy directed the officials concerned to make arrangements to open all schools in the state from November 2. Jagan Reddy instructed the officials through video conferencing to ensure that the Covid Guidelines are followed in the schools.

On the other hand, the education minister of Gujarat has indicated to reopen the schools soon. He said that ‘educational institutions cannot remain closed forever’. He said that schools have been closed for more than six months due to the corono virus. We have to open school someday. Although the state government is deliberating for this.

The ‘unlock 5’ guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs have allowed schools to reopen gradually across the country after 15 October. However, the decision will be taken only by the administrations of the State Governments and Union Territories.