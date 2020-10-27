School Reopening Full Guidelines

– Assessment test will not have to be taken for three weeks after the school opens.
– Alternate academic calendar prepared by NCERT can be implemented in schools.
– Care must be taken while preparing and serving mid-day meals in schools.
– Cleaning and disinfecting will have to be made at all places in the school premises including kitchen, canteen, washroom, lab, library, etc.
– Social distancing has to be followed while sitting in classrooms. Will avoid programs and events. Time-table for coming and going to school will have to be prepared and followed.
– All the students and staff will come to school only by applying face cover or mask and will be wearing it during the entire time.
– To bring flexibility in the policies of the attendees.