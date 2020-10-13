School Reopening News: Schools will be reopened in this state from October 15 but this is a condition …

School Reopening News: The Punjab government has decided to reopen schools and coaching institutes in a phased manner from October 15. According to a statement issued by the state government, only students of classes 9-12 are allowed to attend schools with the consent of parents. However, online classes will continue to be the preferred method of teaching and will be encouraged. Schools must compulsorily follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the Department of School Education. Also Read – School Reopening News: Are schools opening in all states of the country from October 15? Know what is the latest update

In the midst of the Corona crisis, the Central Government gave permission to open schools in all states from October 15 during Unlock-5 (Unlock 5.0). However, he left the decision to the states. Now most of the states are not ready for this. Many states including Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh have decided not to open schools at present. At the same time, some states are assessing the situation and will take further decisions after this.

Universities, colleges and schools were ordered closed on 16 March for the prevention of Coronavirus across the country. The central government also announced a nationwide lockdown from 25 March. At the same time, the government started relaxing several restrictions at various stages in order to start the 'unlock' from June 8, but educational institutions were kept closed.

