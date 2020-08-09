School Reopening News Update: Schools will reopen in the country from September 1 Guideline will be released soon, learn government planning

School Reopening News Update: More than five months have elapsed since school colleges across the country have been closed due to corona virus and lockdown. Currently, 2020-2021 sessions have not been started anywhere in the country. Due to the closure of the school, children are suffering a lot, as of now when all the schools will be running in the country, everyone is looking for this question. Now the government is planning to open school colleges again. It is believed that from September 1, school will be allowed to open again in different parts of the country and children will be able to go to school college again. In the midst of the Coronavirus crisis, no confirmation has been made by the government yet to open the school, but if media reports are to be believed, before the Teachers’ Day on September 5, the Central Government can issue a guideline to open the school. Also Read – Lockdown in WB: Total lockdown in Bengal, Police used force, will be fined for not following rules

Schools College will open once again in the country from september 2020

The next phase of unlock in the whole country will start from September 1 and for this the guidelines can be released by the end of the month of August and schools will be opened along with the unlock but the final decision on the school-college will depend on the state government. It will be the responsibility of the state government to decide the rules for children and teachers. The central government is considering opening schools in a phased manner from 1 September.

In order to enable smooth re-education in the country, talks have also been held at the secretary level. For this, the government has given a group of ministers the responsibility of deciding the rules after taking stock of the situation. It is expected that by the end of August, instructions will be issued to unlock the country completely and after that school colleges will also be opened.

According to information received from the sources, the government is planning to start classes for class X and XII first and if everything goes well, then classes from class VI to IX can also be started. It is being told that from September 1, the school will study in only two sessions so that social distancing remains.

Let us tell you that a survey was conducted earlier in July to open the school college, but parents were not in favor of sending children to school. Whereas state governments say that children of poor families are suffering a lot due to non-opening of schools.