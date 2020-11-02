School Reopening News: Where are the schools opening in Unlock 6.0 and where will they still remain closed, know what is the latest update

Unlock 6 School Reopening News: Unlock 6.0 has started in the country from 1 November in the midst of Corona crisis. However, no guidelines have been issued for Unlock 6.0 by the government. The Home Ministry had said last week that the guidelines for Unlock 5.0 will continue till November 30. Explain that after lockdown, the country is gradually being brought back on track through unlock and all kinds of activities are being allowed. Meanwhile, everyone has the same question in their mind that when will the schools be opened in their state (School Reopening News). Schools have been opened in some states, so we are still waiting elsewhere. The central government had left it to the states to decide on the opening of the school. Also Read – Unlock 6.0 Guidelines: ‘Unlock 6.0’ started in the country from today, know what will be open and will it still remain closed …

Starting today, schools will be opened in Assam, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh. At the same time, in many states including Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, it has been decided to keep it closed till further orders. Apart from schools in these states, the doors of Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya present in the country will also be opened for students of classes 9 to 12 from today. Also Read – School Reopening News: Are all schools in Delhi opening since November? Know what update Manish Sisodia gave

Schools will open in Uttarakhand

After seven months in Uttarakhand, schools will open from today. In the first phase, students of 10th and 12th have been called, as they have to have board exams. Students have to take special care of SOP. If all goes well, based on this experience, it may be decided to open schools of small classes soon. However, despite getting permission from the government, many prestigious private schools will not be opened at the moment. State Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that classes will be started for the children of class 10 and 12 who test the board and based on the experiences will consider to open schools for other children. Also Read – School Reopening News: Schools will be opened in these states from November, know what is the latest update

Schools will also open in Andhra Pradesh after seven months

In Andhra Pradesh too, schools from 9th to 12th will be opened from today. The Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh informed that orders have been given to open the schools. However, schools will be opened here only for half a day. Apart from this, schools for sixth, seventh and 8th grades will be opened from 23 November. Apart from this, for the students from the first to the fifth, the school is being considered to be lost in December.

Schools are also opening in Assam and Himachal

In Assam also, school colleges will be opened from today. Initially, only students from class 6 to postgraduate level are allowed to go to school and college. Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that normal classes would reopen in Assam for students from class 6 to postgraduate level. However, schools will be closed for students up to class five. In Assam, if private schools want to continue online classes, then there is no problem in that too. On the other hand, schools in Himachal Pradesh have also opened from 9th to 12th.

Guidelines have to be followed

In states where schools are being opened, it will be necessary to follow the Kovid guidelines. Along with this, written permission will have to be obtained from the students parents coming to school. Social distancing in school will have to be taken care of and masking will be necessary.

Schools will be closed here

Schools in the country’s capital Delhi will be closed for the time being. Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that schools will be kept closed till further orders in the state. On the other hand, it has been decided to open schools in Tamil Nadu from 15 November onwards. The Rajasthan government has also decided to keep the schools closed till 16 November. No decision has been taken to open schools in Gujarat and Maharashtra as well.