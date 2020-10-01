School Reopening News: Where can schools open in Unlock 5.0 and not after the guidelines of the Center? What is the state

School Kab Khulenge: Unlock 5 Full Guidelines have been released on Wednesday late evening by the Central Government. The Central Government issued Unlock 5 Guidelines, stating that states and Union Territories can decide whether they want to re-open schools, colleges and coaching institutes after October 15 or No. The Ministry of Home Affairs said, ‘The decision will be taken in consultation with the concerned school / institute management.’ Also Read – Schools Reopen News: to open schools, open..71% parents have made this decision, know

# Unlock5 For re-opening of schools & coaching institutions, States Govts given the flexibility to take a decision after 15th Oct, parental consent required: Government of India

The government said in the guidelines that online and distance education, however, should remain the preferred method of teaching. The government said, ‘Where schools are conducting online classes and some students prefer to attend online classes instead of physically appearing, they may be allowed to do so.’

After the guidelines issued by the government, now know what is the preparation of the state governments for opening schools. Please tell that many state governments have decided to keep the schools closed for the present time due to the growing case of Corona ..

Delhi School Reopening News

There was talk of opening of schools in Delhi from 21 September, but Kejriwal government has decided to keep all schools closed till 5 October. This order of closure will continue to be applicable to the private and schools affiliated to the corporation, NDMC, Delhi Cantt, including the state government and then it will be decided to open the school here only after 5 October.

Kerala School Reopening News

In Kerala too, due to increasing cases of corona, a decision has been taken not to open the school till October. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that schools and colleges cannot be opened in October in the state due to the increasing cases of corona.

Punjab School Reopening News

In Punjab too, schools, colleges and coaching centers will not be opened in view of the increasing cases of corona. The government does not want to take the risk of calling children and schools here. Therefore, it has been decided to close all educational institutions in the state. The decision will be taken only after looking at the situation ahead.

Uttrakhand School Reopening News

In Uttarakhand too, there was preparation for opening the school from 21st September itself, but due to the growing case of Corona, the parents and teachers are not in favor of opening the school. In such a situation, the state government had given instructions to keep the schools closed till 30 September. Now, after the guidelines issued by the Center, a decision will be taken after looking at the situation in Corona.

Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh School Reopening News)

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Secondary Education Aradhana Shukla said that schools will not be opened yet. The school will be considered open only when the corona infection is corrected. Only after reviewing the cases of Corona, a decision will be taken to open schools and colleges again. On the other hand, in Prayagraj district, parents of 80 percent of the students studying in one thousand secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh Board (UP Board) are not ready to send their children to school amid the Kovid-19 epidemic. This has been revealed in a survey.

Karnataka School Reopening News

The state education minister has said that no decision has been taken yet to reopen the schools. He told that at present the government has no such plan. We are taking the opinion of MLAs, MPs and concerned people. We will also discuss with education experts and institutes. It will be decided only after this.

Tripura School Reopening News

All government and aided schools in Tripura will reopen from 5 October (School Reopen from 5 October) which were closed since March due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. The decision was taken at a meeting of a high-power committee of the Education Department at the Civil Secretariat, which was attended by the Vice Chancellors of Tripura University (Central) and Maharaja Bir Bikram University and officials of the departments of Primary and Higher Education.

Bihar School Reopening News

Schools have been opened in Bihar from September 28 after about six months. To seek guidance from teachers in various subjects, students will be able to come to school only with permission from parents. Under this decision of the government, children will have to come to school only two days a week. During this time 50% teaching and non-teaching staff will also come to school. This order of the government will be applicable to both private and government schools.