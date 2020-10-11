School Reopening News: Will schools and colleges not open from October 15! Did the government take back the decision? Know the truth of this news …

Schools Reopening News: The Central Government has issued the order to open school-colleges from October 15 to all the states with the guidelines of Unlock 5.0 (School College Reopening News). However, the Center left the rights of the states to implement this order. After this, many states have made preparations to open schools, while many have decided to keep the schools closed till Diwali. Meanwhile, a news is going viral on social media, claiming that the central government has withdrawn the decision to open schools and colleges from October 15. That is, we will not go to open school-colleges from October 15. Also Read – Schools Reopening Updates: This decision taken in this BJP ruled state to open schools, know the whole news

Claim: One #morphed In the picture, it is being claimed that the central government will not open schools and colleges from October 15.#PibFactCheck: This claim is fake. @EduMinOfIndia Has recently issued guidelines related to opening of schools. Also Read – Schools Reopening News: The decision to open schools will be made only after the consent of all the parties, CM said- Safety of children is paramount Read here- https://t.co/4yYopuVOgJ pic.twitter.com/HW1R2rNviF Also read – school reopen in Uttar Pradesh: Schools from class nine to 12 will open in UP from October 19, these rules have to be followed – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 8, 2020

The Press Information Office (PIB) of the Government of India has denied this news. This claim turned out to be fake in PIB Fact Check. This means that this decision has not been withdrawn by the government. That is, the decision to open the school-college from October 15 remains intact. Also, it will decide on the states whether they decide to reopen the schools in view of the situation of Corona or postpone it for a few more days.

On behalf of PIB Fact Check, the tweet was written, in a #Morphed (disguised) picture, it is being claimed that the central government will not open schools and colleges from October 15. This claim is fake. The Ministry of Education has recently issued guidelines related to the opening of schools.

As per Unlock 5.0 Guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions can be reopened after October 15 as per Unlock 5.0 guidelines.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) started this fact-checking branch (PIB Fact Check) in December 2019 to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the Internet. It was claimed that its purpose was ‘to identify misinformation related to government policies and schemes being circulated on various social media platforms.’ Not to share such unconfirmed reports repeatedly on behalf of the government and only on reliable sources People are also appealed to trust.

Explain that the Central Government while releasing Unlock 5 Guidelines said that the states and Union Territories can decide that they will reopen schools, colleges and coaching institutes after October 15 in a systematic manner. want or not. The Ministry of Home Affairs said, ‘The decision will be taken in consultation with the concerned school / institute management.’

The government said in the guidelines that online and distance education, however, should remain the preferred method of teaching. The government said, ‘Where schools are conducting online classes and some students prefer to attend online classes instead of physically appearing, they may be allowed to do so.’

The government has said that ‘Students can be called in schools / institutions only with the written consent of parents. It should be completely dependent on the consent of the parents. The government has asked the states and union territories to prepare the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for this.

School Reopening Full Guidelines

– Assessment test will not have to be taken for three weeks after the school opens.

– Alternate academic calendar prepared by NCERT can be implemented in schools.

– Care must be taken while preparing and serving mid-day meals in schools.

– Cleaning and disinfecting will have to be made at all places in the school premises including kitchen, canteen, washroom, lab, library, etc.

Social distancing must be followed while sitting in classes. Will avoid programs and events. Time-table for coming and going to school will have to be prepared and followed.

All the students and staff will come to school only by applying face cover or mask and will be wearing it during the entire time.

– Attendance policies need to be flexible