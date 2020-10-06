School Reopening News: With these conditions, schools will be able to open from October 15, know what are the complete guidelines of the Ministry of Education

School Reopening Latest Guidelines: After permission from the Center to open schools, states have also started taking decisions regarding this. In the Unlock 5 Guidelines from the Central Government, it has been said that states and union territories can decide whether they want to reopen schools, colleges and coaching institutes after October 15. . Now the Ministry of Education has also issued some important guidelines for opening schools in a phased manner from October 15. Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ tweeted, ‘States and Union Territories must prepare their own Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) based on health and safety precautions. Also Read – School Reopening News: When will the schools open in Delhi, know what the answer was given by Education Minister Manish Sisodia ….

As per para -1 of @HMOIndia's order no. 40-3 / 2020-DM-I (A) dated 30.09.2020 for reopening, States / UT Governments may take a decision in respect of reopening of schools and coaching institutions after 15th Oct in a graded manner. #SchoolGuidelines pic.twitter.com/JLfJ97qJsF – Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 5, 2020

On behalf of the Ministry of Education, it has been said that they should arrange in such a way that students can come to school with social distancing. The Education Minister said that according to the official information given on October 5, no assessment test will be taken at least within two to three weeks of the schools reopening, flexibility in attendance policies and online learning will continue. , Which will continue to be encouraged.

DoSEL, @EduMinOfIndia has issued SOP / Guidelines for reopening of schools. pic.twitter.com/pwJXZZd40w – Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 5, 2020

As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry, ‘Schools should make arrangements for thorough cleaning and decontamination of all areas, furniture, equipment, stationery, water tanks, kitchens, canteen, toilets, laboratories, libraries and Ensure the flow of air in the inner campus of the school. The Ministry has recommended that schools should bring flexibility in policies regarding attendance and sick leave. ‘

He said, ‘Students can come to school only with the written consent of their parents. Students may continue to do online classes instead of coming to school. ‘It said,’ There will be no assessment for two to three weeks after the schools reopen and ICT and online training will continue to be encouraged. ‘

Explain that due to Corona virus epidemic across the country, universities and schools were ordered to close on 16 March. The central government imposed a lockdown from 25 March. According to the unlocked guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions can reopen after October 15, outside the content zone. The decision in this regard has been left to the States and Union Territories. The guidelines said, “Schools should ensure smooth transition from home-run to formal schooling during lockdown.”

School Reopening Full Guidelines

– Assessment test will not have to be taken for three weeks after the school opens.

– Alternate academic calendar prepared by NCERT can be implemented in schools.

– Care must be taken while preparing and serving mid-day meals in schools.

– Cleaning and disinfecting will have to be made at all places in the school premises including kitchen, canteen, washroom, lab, library, etc.

Social distancing must be followed while sitting in classes. Will avoid programs and events. Time-table for coming and going to school will have to be prepared and followed.

All the students and staff will come to school only by applying face cover or mask and will be wearing it during the entire time.

– Attendance policies need to be flexible