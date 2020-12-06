School Reopening News: Without internet, students of all classes will be able to study on air, know what is the government’s plan …

School Reopening News: The audio-visual educational program will be available for all students from the first to the 12th grade amidst the ongoing corona crisis in the country. Direct telecast of these programs will be made available on television. The Ministry of Education has signed a MOU for this. The Union Ministry of Education said, ‘We have done an MoU. Through this, educational programs on TV and other online mediums will be made available to all students from class one to 12th. This telecast is available on channels like Vidyadan, Diksha, Swayamprabha etc. Also Read – Students will get tab for online studies in this state, Dearness Allowance gift to government employees

Most schools, colleges and educational institutions are still closed due to the Corona transition. In such a situation, online education is being provided to students with the joint efforts of the government and schools. Apart from online, on-air education is also becoming very popular among the students. Government on air education channels have received more than 700 million hits during the epidemic.

Actually, the government has also decided to start separate educational TV channels for every class from the first to the 12th standard. Its purpose is to provide education even to students who do not have internet connection. The Union Ministry of Education is airing an educational TV channel called 'Swayam Prabha'. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, 'The government has ensured the system of education for all students. No student should be disturbed in this phase, Swayambha DTH channel is reaching even those students who do not have access to internet. '

Dr. Nishank said, 'The Ministry of Education is making every effort to reach every student. I believe that the eagerness to learn cannot be limited to the non-availability of the Internet. Hence the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has tied up with DTH platforms Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators to broadcast the Swayambha channel. Earlier, Swayamprabha channel has been available on DD DTH, Dish TV and Jio TV app. '

Explain that in view of corona infection, final year examinations have also been conducted in various universities and colleges this year through online mediums. Along with this, the new admission process to be done in colleges has also been kept completely online. All forms and other information related to the 10th and 12th board examinations are also being made available online.

(Input: IANS)